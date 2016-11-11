Playstation VR - Alle Spiele: Übersichts-Liste mit Launch-Titeln und zukünftigen Games

Mit der PlayStation VR könnt ihr nicht nur in eure Spiele eintauchen - Nein, ihr seid Teil des Spiels, ihr seid mitten drin. Die Virtual-Reality-Technik macht Spiele für euch lebendig und greifbar. Nun, wo die PS VR endlich auf dem Markt ist, fragt sich, welche Spiele mit ihr kompatibel sind. Wir haben für euch eine Liste mit allen Spielen und den zukünftigen Launch-Titeln zusammengestellt. So bekommt ihr einen Überblick über alle Games der PlayStation VR-Brille und könnt euch die besten herauspicken.

Auch, wenn große Must-have-Spiele noch auf sich warten lassen, so ist doch das Spieleangebot für die Playstation VR von Beginn an recht groß. Vor allem müssen die Entwickler noch Erfahrungen im Level- und Gamedesign sammeln. So können normale Spiele am Monitor nicht intensiv genug sein, so sind manche Spiele für die VR zu intensiv. Zudem benötigt ihr in der Regel noch einen Move-Controller, da nicht alle Spiele mit eurem normalen Gampad kompatibel sind. Welche Spiele bereits verfügbar sind, erfahrt ihr hier.

PlayStation VR - Spiele-Liste: Diese Launch-Titel könnt ihr schon spielen

Zum Verkaufsstart der Playstation VR waren bereits 35 Spiele verfügbar. Die meisten dieser Titel wurden nachträglich mit der Unterstützung für die VR ausgerüstet. So zum Beispiel "Star Wars Battlefront" oder "Rise of the Tomb Raider". Allerdings gibt es bereits Spiele, die nur mit einer Playstation VR funktionieren, wie "Here They Lie". Dies erkennt ihr entweder auf dem Cover des Games oder im PSN Store am entsprechenden Hinweis.

Diverse Titel sind bis zum Jahresende bereits angekündigt. Daher wird die Liste der VR-Spiele stetig länger.



Spiel



Genre



Release



Verfügbarkeit



100ft Robot Golf



Arcade-Sportspiel



10. Oktober 2016



PlayStation Store



Allumette



Adventure



13. Oktober 2016



PlayStation Store



Batman Arkham VR



Actionspiel



13. Oktober 2016



[link="www.amazon.de/.../gamona-21 target=_blank]Amazon[/link]

PlayStation Store



Battlezone



Sci-Fi-Shooter



13. Oktober 2016



Amazon

PlayStation Store



Bound



Adventure



16. August 2016



PlayStation Store



Driveclub VR



Rennspiel



13. Oktober 2016



Amazon

PlayStation Store



EVE: Valkyrie



Sci-Fi-Shooter



13. Oktober 2016



Amazon

PlayStation Store



Gunjack



Sci-Fi-Shooter



13. Oktober 2016



PlayStation Store



Harmonix Music VR



Musikspiel



13. Oktober 2016



PlayStation Store



Hatsune Miku Project Diva X



Musikspiel



30. August 2016



Amazon

PlayStation Store



Headmaster



Sportspiel



13. Oktober 2016







Here They Lie



Horror



13. Oktober 2016







Hustle Kings VR



Sportspiel



13. Oktober 2016







Job Simulator



Berufssimulation



13. Oktober 2016







Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes



Partyspiel



13. Oktober 2016







Kismet



Adventure



13. Oktober 2016







Loading Human: Chapter 1



Sci-Fi-Adventure



13. Oktober 2016







PlayStation VR Worlds



Spielesammlung



13. Oktober 2016







Rez Infinite



Musik-Shoot’em Up



13. Oktober 2016







RIGS: Mechanized Combat League



Ego-Shooter



13. Oktober 2016







Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties



Action-Adventure



11. Oktober 2016







Sports Bar VR



Spielesammlung



13. Oktober 2016







Star Wars Battlefront VR



Sci-Fi-Adventure



19. November 2015







Superhypercube



Puzzlespiel



13. Oktober 2016







Super Stardust Ultra VR



Arcade-Shooter



13. Oktober 2016







Surgeon Simulator



Simulation



13. August 2014







The Assembly



Sci-Fi-Adventure



13. Oktober 2016







The Playroom VR



Partyspiel



10. Oktober 2016







Thumper



Rhythmusspiel



13. Oktober 2016







Trackmania Turbo



Arcade-Rennspiel



24. März 2016







Tumble VR



Puzzlespiel



13. Oktober 2016







Until Dawn: Rush of Blood



Rail-Shooter



13. Oktober 2016







Waddle Home



Strategie



13. Oktober 2016







War Thunder



Flugsimulation



29. November 2013







Wayward Sky



Adventure



13. Oktober 2016







PS VR - Demos und kostenlose Spiele

Neben den richtigen Spielen gibt es übrigens auch Demos, die zum Launch der Playstation VR zur Verfügung stehen. Falls ihr die PS VR bereits in den Händen haltet, dann solltet ihr auch eine Demo-Disc dazu bekommen haben. Auf dieser befinden sich insgesamt 8 Spiele. Dazu gehören:

PlayStation VR Worlds

Headmaster

Tumble VR

Driveclub VR

Wayward Sky

Battlezone

EVE: Valkyrie

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Seit dem 13. Oktober 2016 sind außerdem folgende Demos im PSN Store zu finden. Solltet ihr überdies noch über ein US-Account für den Playstation Store verfügen, so stehen euch sogar noch mehr Demo zur Auswahl.

Here They Lie

Job Simulator

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Harmonix Music VR

Allumette

Rez Infinite

Thumper

Kostenlose Spiele aus dem Playroom der PS VR

Zusätzlich zu den schon vorhandenen Spielen, bringt SONY auch für die PS VR den von der Playstation bekannten Playroom heraus. The Playroom VR findet ihr ebenfalls im Playstation Store und ihr könnt, nachdem ihr die 2,1 GB runtergeladen habt, die sechs Minispiele direkt ausprobieren und euch an die VR gewöhnen. Der Clou am Playroom VR ist, dass auch Spieler ohne VR-Brille zusammen mit euch ins Spiel eingreifen können. So kämpft ihr zum Beispiel gemeinsam mit kleinen Robotern in einem Wild-West-Setting oder in einem Geisterhaus gegen ein Alien-Monster.

Darüberhinaus findet ihr noch andere Mini-Games im Playstation Store:

Littlestar VR Cinema

Allumette (Adventure)

Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live (Musikspiel)

Kitchen-Demo zu Resident Evil 7

Invasion! (Animierter Kurzfilm)

PlayStation VR - Diese Spiele erwarten euch in Zukunft

Zurzeit sind bereits über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung und viele davon sollen bis Anfang 2017 sogar schon veröffentlicht werden. Die folgende Tabelle zeigt euch alle Spiele, die die Entwickler angekündigt haben. Darunter befinden sich Highlights wie Tekken 7, Gran Turismo Sport oder Resident Evil 7: