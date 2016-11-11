Mit der PlayStation VR könnt ihr nicht nur in eure Spiele eintauchen - Nein, ihr seid Teil des Spiels, ihr seid mitten drin. Die Virtual-Reality-Technik macht Spiele für euch lebendig und greifbar. Nun, wo die PS VR endlich auf dem Markt ist, fragt sich, welche Spiele mit ihr kompatibel sind. Wir haben für euch eine Liste mit allen Spielen und den zukünftigen Launch-Titeln zusammengestellt. So bekommt ihr einen Überblick über alle Games der PlayStation VR-Brille und könnt euch die besten herauspicken.

Playstation VR - The Playroom VR Gameplay-TrailerEin weiteres Video

Auch, wenn große Must-have-Spiele noch auf sich warten lassen, so ist doch das Spieleangebot für die Playstation VR von Beginn an recht groß. Vor allem müssen die Entwickler noch Erfahrungen im Level- und Gamedesign sammeln. So können normale Spiele am Monitor nicht intensiv genug sein, so sind manche Spiele für die VR zu intensiv. Zudem benötigt ihr in der Regel noch einen Move-Controller, da nicht alle Spiele mit eurem normalen Gampad kompatibel sind. Welche Spiele bereits verfügbar sind, erfahrt ihr hier.

Playstation VR - Alle Spiele: Übersichts-Liste mit Launch-Titeln und zukünftigen Games

Infos zum Thema
alle Bilderstrecken
Wischen für nächstes Bild, klicken um Infotext ein- / auszublendenBild 1/4Bild 1/41/4
Die PlayStation VR ist endlich auf dem Markt, doch welche Spiele könnt ihr damit überhaupt spielen?
mehr Bildersteckenalle Bilderstrecken

PlayStation VR - Spiele-Liste: Diese Launch-Titel könnt ihr schon spielen

Zum Verkaufsstart der Playstation VR waren bereits 35 Spiele verfügbar. Die meisten dieser Titel wurden nachträglich mit der Unterstützung für die VR ausgerüstet. So zum Beispiel "Star Wars Battlefront" oder "Rise of the Tomb Raider". Allerdings gibt es bereits Spiele, die nur mit einer Playstation VR funktionieren, wie "Here They Lie". Dies erkennt ihr entweder auf dem Cover des Games oder im PSN Store am entsprechenden Hinweis.

Diverse Titel sind bis zum Jahresende bereits angekündigt. Daher wird die Liste der VR-Spiele stetig länger.


Spiel

Genre

Release

Verfügbarkeit

100ft Robot Golf

Arcade-Sportspiel

10. Oktober 2016

PlayStation Store

Allumette

Adventure

13. Oktober 2016

PlayStation Store

Batman Arkham VR

Actionspiel

13. Oktober 2016

[link="www.amazon.de/.../gamona-21 target=_blank]Amazon[/link]
PlayStation Store

Battlezone

Sci-Fi-Shooter

13. Oktober 2016

Amazon
PlayStation Store

Bound

Adventure

16. August 2016

PlayStation Store

Driveclub VR

Rennspiel

13. Oktober 2016

Amazon
PlayStation Store

EVE: Valkyrie

Sci-Fi-Shooter

13. Oktober 2016

Amazon
PlayStation Store

Gunjack

Sci-Fi-Shooter

13. Oktober 2016

PlayStation Store

Harmonix Music VR

Musikspiel

13. Oktober 2016

PlayStation Store

Hatsune Miku Project Diva X

Musikspiel

30. August 2016

Amazon
PlayStation Store

Headmaster

Sportspiel

13. Oktober 2016



Here They Lie

Horror

13. Oktober 2016



Hustle Kings VR

Sportspiel

13. Oktober 2016



Job Simulator

Berufssimulation

13. Oktober 2016



Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Partyspiel

13. Oktober 2016



Kismet

Adventure

13. Oktober 2016



Loading Human: Chapter 1

Sci-Fi-Adventure

13. Oktober 2016



PlayStation VR Worlds

Spielesammlung

13. Oktober 2016



Rez Infinite

Musik-Shoot’em Up

13. Oktober 2016



RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

Ego-Shooter

13. Oktober 2016



Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties

Action-Adventure

11. Oktober 2016



Sports Bar VR

Spielesammlung

13. Oktober 2016



Star Wars Battlefront VR

Sci-Fi-Adventure

19. November 2015



Superhypercube

Puzzlespiel

13. Oktober 2016



Super Stardust Ultra VR

Arcade-Shooter

13. Oktober 2016



Surgeon Simulator

Simulation

13. August 2014



The Assembly

Sci-Fi-Adventure

13. Oktober 2016



The Playroom VR

Partyspiel

10. Oktober 2016



Thumper

Rhythmusspiel

13. Oktober 2016



Trackmania Turbo

Arcade-Rennspiel

24. März 2016



Tumble VR

Puzzlespiel

13. Oktober 2016



Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Rail-Shooter

13. Oktober 2016



Waddle Home

Strategie

13. Oktober 2016



War Thunder

Flugsimulation

29. November 2013



Wayward Sky

Adventure

13. Oktober 2016


Playstation VR - Alle Spiele: Übersichts-Liste mit Launch-Titeln und zukünftigen Games

Infos zum Thema
alle Bilderstrecken
Wischen für nächstes Bild, klicken um Infotext ein- / auszublendenBild 1/4Bild 1/41/4
Bei dem Spiel "Here they Lie" handelt es sich um ein Game, dass ihr ohne PS VR gar nicht spielen könnt. Einen entsprechenden Hinweis dazu, findet ihr auf der Verpackung.
mehr Bildersteckenalle Bilderstrecken

PS VR - Demos und kostenlose Spiele

Neben den richtigen Spielen gibt es übrigens auch Demos, die zum Launch der Playstation VR zur Verfügung stehen. Falls ihr die PS VR bereits in den Händen haltet, dann solltet ihr auch eine Demo-Disc dazu bekommen haben. Auf dieser befinden sich insgesamt 8 Spiele. Dazu gehören:

  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • Headmaster
  • Tumble VR
  • Driveclub VR
  • Wayward Sky
  • Battlezone
  • EVE: Valkyrie
  • RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Seit dem 13. Oktober 2016 sind außerdem folgende Demos im PSN Store zu finden. Solltet ihr überdies noch über ein US-Account für den Playstation Store verfügen, so stehen euch sogar noch mehr Demo zur Auswahl.

  • Here They Lie
  • Job Simulator
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • Harmonix Music VR
  • Allumette
  • Rez Infinite
  • Thumper

Kostenlose Spiele aus dem Playroom der PS VR

Zusätzlich zu den schon vorhandenen Spielen, bringt SONY auch für die PS VR den von der Playstation bekannten Playroom heraus. The Playroom VR findet ihr ebenfalls im Playstation Store und ihr könnt, nachdem ihr die 2,1 GB runtergeladen habt, die sechs Minispiele direkt ausprobieren und euch an die VR gewöhnen. Der Clou am Playroom VR ist, dass auch Spieler ohne VR-Brille zusammen mit euch ins Spiel eingreifen können. So kämpft ihr zum Beispiel gemeinsam mit kleinen Robotern in einem Wild-West-Setting oder in einem Geisterhaus gegen ein Alien-Monster.

Darüberhinaus findet ihr noch andere Mini-Games im Playstation Store:

  • Littlestar VR Cinema
  • Allumette (Adventure)
  • Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live (Musikspiel)
  • Kitchen-Demo zu Resident Evil 7
  • Invasion! (Animierter Kurzfilm)

Playstation VR - Alle Spiele: Übersichts-Liste mit Launch-Titeln und zukünftigen Games

Infos zum Thema
alle Bilderstrecken
Wischen für nächstes Bild, klicken um Infotext ein- / auszublendenBild 1/4Bild 1/41/4
Im Playroom der PS VR könnt ir kleine, kurze Spiele finden, mit denen ihr schon einmal üben könnt.
mehr Bildersteckenalle Bilderstrecken

PlayStation VR - Diese Spiele erwarten euch in Zukunft

Zurzeit sind bereits über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung und viele davon sollen bis Anfang 2017 sogar schon veröffentlicht werden. Die folgende Tabelle zeigt euch alle Spiele, die die Entwickler angekündigt haben. Darunter befinden sich Highlights wie Tekken 7, Gran Turismo Sport oder Resident Evil 7:


Spiel

Genre

Release

Ace Banana

Shooter

tba

Ace Combat 7

Flugsimulation

tba

Adventure Time: Magic Man’s Head Games

Platformer

tba

Albino Lullaby

Horror-Adventure

tba

Apollo 11 VR Experience

Erkundungsspiel

tba

Arizona Sunshine

Ego-Shooter

tba

ARK: Survival Evolved

MMO

tba

Atom Universe

MMO

tba

Attractio

Puzzlespiel

tba

BassDrop

Rhythmus-Shooter

tba

Bebylon Battle Royale

Brawler

tba

Carpe Lucem – Seize the Light

Puzzlespiel

tba

Carnival Games VR

Partyspiele

tba

Catlateral Damage

Katzensimulation

tba

Chernobyl VR Project

Erkundung

tba

Classroom Aquatic

Schleichspiel

tba

Clazer

Shooter

tba

Code: 12VR

Ego-Shooter

tba

CoD: Jackal Assault VR

Sci-Fi-Shooter

tba

Cranga!: Harbour Frenzy

Puzzlespiel

tba

Crystal Rift

Dungeon Crawler

tba

Cult County

Survival-Horror

tba

Dead Bug Creek

Adventure

tba

Dead Secret

Puzzlespiel

tba

Desert Bus 2.0

Arcade-Rennspiel

tba

Detached

Erkundungsspiel

tba

Dimensional Intersection

Musikspiel

2016

Disco Flux

Rhythmus-Shooter

tba

Distance

Arcade-Rennspiel

tba

Dreams

Baukasten

tba

Dynasty Warriors 8 VR

Actionspiel

tba

Eagle Flight VR

Flugsimulation

8. November 2016

Earthlight

Erkundungsspiel

tba

Eclipse

Sci-Fi-Adventure

tba

Everest VR

Erkundungsspiel

tba

Farpoint

Action-Adventure

tba

Fated

Fantasy-Adventure

tba

Filthy Lucre

Action-Schleichspiel

tba

Final Approach

Strategie

tba

Final Fantasy 15

Adventure

29. November 2016

First Impact: Rise of a Hero

Actionspiel

2017

Fly to Kuma

Puzzlespiel

tba

Futuridium EP Deluxe

Shoot’em Up

tba

Futuridium VR

Sci-Fi-Shooter

tba

Gang Beasts

Partyspiel

tba

Gary the Gull

Interaktive Geschichte

tba

Get Even

Ego-Shooter

tba

Ghost Theory

Horrorspiel

tba

GNOG

Puzzle-Adventure

tba

Godling

Puzzle-Adventure

tba

Golem

Action-Adventure

tba

Granblue Fantasy: Project Re: Link

Action-Rollenspiel

2018

Gran Turismo Sport

Rennsimulation

tba

Gunship Battle 2 VR

Flugsimulation

tba

Happy Manager

Liebessimulation

tba

Headbutt Factory

Actionspiel

tba

Hellgate VR

Ego-Shooter

2017

HoloBall

Sportspiel

tba

Holodance

Musikspiel

tba

How we Soar

Erkundungsspiel

2016

Hyper Void

Third-Person-Shooter

tba

I Expect You to Die

Survival

tba

iOMoon

Sci-Fi-Adventure

tba

JoysoundVR

Musikspiel

tba

Jurassic Encounter

Erkundungsspiel

tba

Kerser

Arcade-Rennspiel

tba

Kittypocalypse

Strategiespiel

tba

KÔNA

Survival-Adventure

tba

Korix

Strategie

tba

Mars 2030

Erkundungsspiel

tba

Megaton Rainfall

Actionspiel

tba

MetaWorld

Social-MMOG

tba

Mind: Path to Talamus

Puzzle-Adventure

tba

Mortal Blitz

Ego-Shooter

tba

Moto Racer 4

Rennspiel

3. November 2016

Nebulous

Puzzlespiel

2016

Neptune Flux

Adventure

tba

Nighttime Terror 2

Topdown-Shooter

tba

O! My Genesis VR

Strategiespiel

tba

Omega Agent

Actionspiel

tba

P.O.L.L.E.N

Sci-Fi-Adventure

tba

Paranormal Activity VR

Horrorspiel

tba

Pool Nation VR

Sport

tba

Project Arena

Sport

tba

Project Boundary

Ego-Shooter

tba

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Puzzlespiel

tba

Q.U.B.E.²

Puzzlespiel

tba

Race The Sun

Sci-Fi-Rennspiel

tba

Radial-G : Racing Revolved

Sci-Fi-Rennspiel

tba

RAW DATA

Ego-Shooter

tba

Resident Evil 7

Horrorspiel

24. Januar 2017

Robinson: The Journey

Sci-Fi-Adventure

tba

Rollercoaster Dreams

Aufbauspiel

tba

Shin Godzilla

Actionspiel

tba

Snow

Sportspiel

tba

Space Rift

Sci-Fi-Adventure

tba

Space Slam

Space Flight Action Sim

tba

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Sci-Fi-Adventure

6. Dezember 2016

Statik

Puzzlespiel

2016

Summer Lesson

Dating-Simulation

tba

Synthesis Universe

Erkundungsspiel

tba

Tactera

Strategiespiel

tba

Tea Party Simulator 2015

Simulation

tba

Technolust

Adventure

tba

Tekken 7

Prügelspiel

tba

Tethered

Strategiespiel

2016

The Brookhaven Experiment

Horror-Shooter

tba

The Gallery: Six Elements

Puzzle-Adventure

tba

The Golf Club

Sportspiel

tba

The Hum

Survival-Horror

tba

The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls

Musikspiel

tba

The Modern Zombie Taxi Co.

Arcade-Rennspiel

tba

The Musik Room

Musikspiel

tba

The Occasional Encounter

Erkundungsspiel

tba

Thumper

Rhythmusspiel

tba

Thunderbird: The Legend Begins

Puzzle-Adventure

tba

Time Machine VR

Sci-Fi-Adventure

tba

Unearthing Mars

Sci-Fi-Adventure

tba

Vanguard V

Third-Person-Shooter

tba

V! No Heroes Allowed! R

Strategie

2017

Vector 36

Arcade-Rennspiel

tba

VEV: Viva Ex Vivo

Survival-Adventure

tba

Visage

Horrorspiel

tba

VizionEck

Puzzlespiel

tba

Volume: Coda

Action-Schleichspiel

tba

vTime

Social-MMO

tba

V! What Did I do to Deserve This, My Lord? R

Strategie

tba

VR Tennis Online

Sportspiel

tba

Waltz of the Wizard

Fantasy-Adventure

tba

Werewolves Within

Partyspiel

06. Dezember 2016

Windlands

Erkundungsspiel

tba

White Day: Swan Song

Horrorspiel

2016

World of Diving

Adventure

tba

World War Toons

Ego-Shooter

tba

WRC 6

Rennspiel

tba

XING: The Land Beyond

Puzzle-Adventure

tba