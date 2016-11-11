Playstation VR - Alle Spiele: Übersichts-Liste mit Launch-Titeln und zukünftigen Games
Mit der PlayStation VR könnt ihr nicht nur in eure Spiele eintauchen - Nein, ihr seid Teil des Spiels, ihr seid mitten drin. Die Virtual-Reality-Technik macht Spiele für euch lebendig und greifbar. Nun, wo die PS VR endlich auf dem Markt ist, fragt sich, welche Spiele mit ihr kompatibel sind. Wir haben für euch eine Liste mit allen Spielen und den zukünftigen Launch-Titeln zusammengestellt. So bekommt ihr einen Überblick über alle Games der PlayStation VR-Brille und könnt euch die besten herauspicken.Playstation VR - The Playroom VR Gameplay-TrailerEin weiteres Video
Auch, wenn große Must-have-Spiele noch auf sich warten lassen, so ist doch das Spieleangebot für die Playstation VR von Beginn an recht groß. Vor allem müssen die Entwickler noch Erfahrungen im Level- und Gamedesign sammeln. So können normale Spiele am Monitor nicht intensiv genug sein, so sind manche Spiele für die VR zu intensiv. Zudem benötigt ihr in der Regel noch einen Move-Controller, da nicht alle Spiele mit eurem normalen Gampad kompatibel sind. Welche Spiele bereits verfügbar sind, erfahrt ihr hier.
PlayStation VR - Spiele-Liste: Diese Launch-Titel könnt ihr schon spielen
Zum Verkaufsstart der Playstation VR waren bereits 35 Spiele verfügbar. Die meisten dieser Titel wurden nachträglich mit der Unterstützung für die VR ausgerüstet. So zum Beispiel "Star Wars Battlefront" oder "Rise of the Tomb Raider". Allerdings gibt es bereits Spiele, die nur mit einer Playstation VR funktionieren, wie "Here They Lie". Dies erkennt ihr entweder auf dem Cover des Games oder im PSN Store am entsprechenden Hinweis.
Diverse Titel sind bis zum Jahresende bereits angekündigt. Daher wird die Liste der VR-Spiele stetig länger.
Spiel
Genre
Release
Verfügbarkeit
100ft Robot Golf
Arcade-Sportspiel
10. Oktober 2016
PlayStation Store
Allumette
Adventure
13. Oktober 2016
PlayStation Store
Batman Arkham VR
Actionspiel
13. Oktober 2016
[link="www.amazon.de/.../gamona-21 target=_blank]Amazon[/link]
PlayStation Store
Battlezone
Sci-Fi-Shooter
13. Oktober 2016
Amazon
PlayStation Store
Bound
Adventure
16. August 2016
PlayStation Store
Driveclub VR
Rennspiel
13. Oktober 2016
Amazon
PlayStation Store
EVE: Valkyrie
Sci-Fi-Shooter
13. Oktober 2016
Amazon
PlayStation Store
Gunjack
Sci-Fi-Shooter
13. Oktober 2016
PlayStation Store
Harmonix Music VR
Musikspiel
13. Oktober 2016
PlayStation Store
Hatsune Miku Project Diva X
Musikspiel
30. August 2016
Amazon
PlayStation Store
Headmaster
Sportspiel
13. Oktober 2016
Here They Lie
Horror
13. Oktober 2016
Hustle Kings VR
Sportspiel
13. Oktober 2016
Job Simulator
Berufssimulation
13. Oktober 2016
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Partyspiel
13. Oktober 2016
Kismet
Adventure
13. Oktober 2016
Loading Human: Chapter 1
Sci-Fi-Adventure
13. Oktober 2016
PlayStation VR Worlds
Spielesammlung
13. Oktober 2016
Rez Infinite
Musik-Shoot’em Up
13. Oktober 2016
RIGS: Mechanized Combat League
Ego-Shooter
13. Oktober 2016
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties
Action-Adventure
11. Oktober 2016
Sports Bar VR
Spielesammlung
13. Oktober 2016
Star Wars Battlefront VR
Sci-Fi-Adventure
19. November 2015
Superhypercube
Puzzlespiel
13. Oktober 2016
Super Stardust Ultra VR
Arcade-Shooter
13. Oktober 2016
Surgeon Simulator
Simulation
13. August 2014
The Assembly
Sci-Fi-Adventure
13. Oktober 2016
The Playroom VR
Partyspiel
10. Oktober 2016
Thumper
Rhythmusspiel
13. Oktober 2016
Trackmania Turbo
Arcade-Rennspiel
24. März 2016
Tumble VR
Puzzlespiel
13. Oktober 2016
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Rail-Shooter
13. Oktober 2016
Waddle Home
Strategie
13. Oktober 2016
War Thunder
Flugsimulation
29. November 2013
Wayward Sky
Adventure
13. Oktober 2016
PS VR - Demos und kostenlose Spiele
Neben den richtigen Spielen gibt es übrigens auch Demos, die zum Launch der Playstation VR zur Verfügung stehen. Falls ihr die PS VR bereits in den Händen haltet, dann solltet ihr auch eine Demo-Disc dazu bekommen haben. Auf dieser befinden sich insgesamt 8 Spiele. Dazu gehören:
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Headmaster
- Tumble VR
- Driveclub VR
- Wayward Sky
- Battlezone
- EVE: Valkyrie
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Seit dem 13. Oktober 2016 sind außerdem folgende Demos im PSN Store zu finden. Solltet ihr überdies noch über ein US-Account für den Playstation Store verfügen, so stehen euch sogar noch mehr Demo zur Auswahl.
- Here They Lie
- Job Simulator
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Harmonix Music VR
- Allumette
- Rez Infinite
- Thumper
Kostenlose Spiele aus dem Playroom der PS VR
Zusätzlich zu den schon vorhandenen Spielen, bringt SONY auch für die PS VR den von der Playstation bekannten Playroom heraus. The Playroom VR findet ihr ebenfalls im Playstation Store und ihr könnt, nachdem ihr die 2,1 GB runtergeladen habt, die sechs Minispiele direkt ausprobieren und euch an die VR gewöhnen. Der Clou am Playroom VR ist, dass auch Spieler ohne VR-Brille zusammen mit euch ins Spiel eingreifen können. So kämpft ihr zum Beispiel gemeinsam mit kleinen Robotern in einem Wild-West-Setting oder in einem Geisterhaus gegen ein Alien-Monster.
Darüberhinaus findet ihr noch andere Mini-Games im Playstation Store:
- Littlestar VR Cinema
- Allumette (Adventure)
- Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live (Musikspiel)
- Kitchen-Demo zu Resident Evil 7
- Invasion! (Animierter Kurzfilm)
PlayStation VR - Diese Spiele erwarten euch in Zukunft
Zurzeit sind bereits über 150 Spiele in Entwicklung und viele davon sollen bis Anfang 2017 sogar schon veröffentlicht werden. Die folgende Tabelle zeigt euch alle Spiele, die die Entwickler angekündigt haben. Darunter befinden sich Highlights wie Tekken 7, Gran Turismo Sport oder Resident Evil 7:
Spiel
Genre
Release
Ace Banana
Shooter
tba
Ace Combat 7
Flugsimulation
tba
Adventure Time: Magic Man’s Head Games
Platformer
tba
Albino Lullaby
Horror-Adventure
tba
Apollo 11 VR Experience
Erkundungsspiel
tba
Arizona Sunshine
Ego-Shooter
tba
ARK: Survival Evolved
MMO
tba
Atom Universe
MMO
tba
Attractio
Puzzlespiel
tba
BassDrop
Rhythmus-Shooter
tba
Bebylon Battle Royale
Brawler
tba
Carpe Lucem – Seize the Light
Puzzlespiel
tba
Carnival Games VR
Partyspiele
tba
Catlateral Damage
Katzensimulation
tba
Chernobyl VR Project
Erkundung
tba
Classroom Aquatic
Schleichspiel
tba
Clazer
Shooter
tba
Code: 12VR
Ego-Shooter
tba
CoD: Jackal Assault VR
Sci-Fi-Shooter
tba
Cranga!: Harbour Frenzy
Puzzlespiel
tba
Crystal Rift
Dungeon Crawler
tba
Cult County
Survival-Horror
tba
Dead Bug Creek
Adventure
tba
Dead Secret
Puzzlespiel
tba
Desert Bus 2.0
Arcade-Rennspiel
tba
Detached
Erkundungsspiel
tba
Dimensional Intersection
Musikspiel
2016
Disco Flux
Rhythmus-Shooter
tba
Distance
Arcade-Rennspiel
tba
Dreams
Baukasten
tba
Dynasty Warriors 8 VR
Actionspiel
tba
Eagle Flight VR
Flugsimulation
8. November 2016
Earthlight
Erkundungsspiel
tba
Eclipse
Sci-Fi-Adventure
tba
Everest VR
Erkundungsspiel
tba
Farpoint
Action-Adventure
tba
Fated
Fantasy-Adventure
tba
Filthy Lucre
Action-Schleichspiel
tba
Final Approach
Strategie
tba
Final Fantasy 15
Adventure
29. November 2016
First Impact: Rise of a Hero
Actionspiel
2017
Fly to Kuma
Puzzlespiel
tba
Futuridium EP Deluxe
Shoot’em Up
tba
Futuridium VR
Sci-Fi-Shooter
tba
Gang Beasts
Partyspiel
tba
Gary the Gull
Interaktive Geschichte
tba
Get Even
Ego-Shooter
tba
Ghost Theory
Horrorspiel
tba
GNOG
Puzzle-Adventure
tba
Godling
Puzzle-Adventure
tba
Golem
Action-Adventure
tba
Granblue Fantasy: Project Re: Link
Action-Rollenspiel
2018
Gran Turismo Sport
Rennsimulation
tba
Gunship Battle 2 VR
Flugsimulation
tba
Happy Manager
Liebessimulation
tba
Headbutt Factory
Actionspiel
tba
Hellgate VR
Ego-Shooter
2017
HoloBall
Sportspiel
tba
Holodance
Musikspiel
tba
How we Soar
Erkundungsspiel
2016
Hyper Void
Third-Person-Shooter
tba
I Expect You to Die
Survival
tba
iOMoon
Sci-Fi-Adventure
tba
JoysoundVR
Musikspiel
tba
Jurassic Encounter
Erkundungsspiel
tba
Kerser
Arcade-Rennspiel
tba
Kittypocalypse
Strategiespiel
tba
KÔNA
Survival-Adventure
tba
Korix
Strategie
tba
Mars 2030
Erkundungsspiel
tba
Megaton Rainfall
Actionspiel
tba
MetaWorld
Social-MMOG
tba
Mind: Path to Talamus
Puzzle-Adventure
tba
Mortal Blitz
Ego-Shooter
tba
Moto Racer 4
Rennspiel
3. November 2016
Nebulous
Puzzlespiel
2016
Neptune Flux
Adventure
tba
Nighttime Terror 2
Topdown-Shooter
tba
O! My Genesis VR
Strategiespiel
tba
Omega Agent
Actionspiel
tba
P.O.L.L.E.N
Sci-Fi-Adventure
tba
Paranormal Activity VR
Horrorspiel
tba
Pool Nation VR
Sport
tba
Project Arena
Sport
tba
Project Boundary
Ego-Shooter
tba
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
Puzzlespiel
tba
Q.U.B.E.²
Puzzlespiel
tba
Race The Sun
Sci-Fi-Rennspiel
tba
Radial-G : Racing Revolved
Sci-Fi-Rennspiel
tba
RAW DATA
Ego-Shooter
tba
Resident Evil 7
Horrorspiel
24. Januar 2017
Robinson: The Journey
Sci-Fi-Adventure
tba
Rollercoaster Dreams
Aufbauspiel
tba
Shin Godzilla
Actionspiel
tba
Snow
Sportspiel
tba
Space Rift
Sci-Fi-Adventure
tba
Space Slam
Space Flight Action Sim
tba
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Sci-Fi-Adventure
6. Dezember 2016
Statik
Puzzlespiel
2016
Summer Lesson
Dating-Simulation
tba
Synthesis Universe
Erkundungsspiel
tba
Tactera
Strategiespiel
tba
Tea Party Simulator 2015
Simulation
tba
Technolust
Adventure
tba
Tekken 7
Prügelspiel
tba
Tethered
Strategiespiel
2016
The Brookhaven Experiment
Horror-Shooter
tba
The Gallery: Six Elements
Puzzle-Adventure
tba
The Golf Club
Sportspiel
tba
The Hum
Survival-Horror
tba
The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls
Musikspiel
tba
The Modern Zombie Taxi Co.
Arcade-Rennspiel
tba
The Musik Room
Musikspiel
tba
The Occasional Encounter
Erkundungsspiel
tba
Thumper
Rhythmusspiel
tba
Thunderbird: The Legend Begins
Puzzle-Adventure
tba
Time Machine VR
Sci-Fi-Adventure
tba
Unearthing Mars
Sci-Fi-Adventure
tba
Vanguard V
Third-Person-Shooter
tba
V! No Heroes Allowed! R
Strategie
2017
Vector 36
Arcade-Rennspiel
tba
VEV: Viva Ex Vivo
Survival-Adventure
tba
Visage
Horrorspiel
tba
VizionEck
Puzzlespiel
tba
Volume: Coda
Action-Schleichspiel
tba
vTime
Social-MMO
tba
V! What Did I do to Deserve This, My Lord? R
Strategie
tba
VR Tennis Online
Sportspiel
tba
Waltz of the Wizard
Fantasy-Adventure
tba
Werewolves Within
Partyspiel
06. Dezember 2016
Windlands
Erkundungsspiel
tba
White Day: Swan Song
Horrorspiel
2016
World of Diving
Adventure
tba
World War Toons
Ego-Shooter
tba
WRC 6
Rennspiel
tba
XING: The Land Beyond
Puzzle-Adventure
tba