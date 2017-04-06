Persona 5 - Gelöst! Alle Tests und Unterrichtsfragen mit Antworten

Datum/Prüfung/Test Fragen Antworten und Lösungen

12. April A soul is composed of appetite, spirit, and what else? Logic.

19. April Is the line extending from A connected to B or C? Which is it? C.

23. April What event did Emperor Nero add to the Olympics so that he could participate? Singing.

25. April •tba

•tba •Knowing your actions are wrong.

•Conviction that you’re right.

27. April How many colors does it take to paint every region without any two adjacent ones being the same color? Four.

30. April •First off, the wunder part probably means…

•Next, the kind part. That’s probably…

•So a wunderkind would be… •Wonder.

•Child.

•A prodigy.

07. Mai What do people generally call a woman who has a charm that sometimes leads men to their doom? Femme fatale.

10. Mai Who do you think is the origin of the term ‘magistrate’s patronage’? Minamoto no Yoshitsune.

Zwischenprüfungen I vom 11. Mai bis zum 14. Mai

11. Mai - Biology •Although the line connects A to C it looks like it leads to B instead. What is this phenomenon called?

•If how they’re seeing it is different, it probably has to do with this kind of information…

•What takes the visual information from your eyes and processes it is the, uh…

•The brain processes visual information. So the reason why people see things differently is… •An optical illusion.

•Visual information.

•Brain.

•They have different cognitions.

12. Mai - History und English •Which of the following expressions came from the name of the position that Minamoto no Yoshitsune held?

•What is the origin of the English word ‘talent’? •Magistrate’s patronage.

•The name of a sum of currency.

13. Mai - Social Studies und Math •What did the Greek philosopher Socrates say that evil is born from?

•What’s the least number of colors needed to paint Japan so no two adjacent areas are the same color? •Ignorance.

•Four.

16. Mai Do you know who created the piece which sold for the highest price back in the 20th century? Van Gogh.

21. Mai What is the name of this ratio that japanese architects and artists have liked using? The silver ratio.

23. Mai Well, your number’s up. The root words of synesthesia are ‘syn’ and ‘aisthesis’. What do they mean? Together and senses.

26. Mai tba Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar.

30. Mai tba William Kidd.

4. Juni tba They were brightly colored.

7. Juni tba Hermit Crab.

8. Juni tba Dreams.

11. Juni tba Three Olympic-sized pools.

13. Juni tba The government.

15. Juni tba It’ll change color.

23. Juni tba Pope Johan.

27. Juni tba Heavy rain.

29. Juni tba Gold.

1. Juli tba Baozi.

4. Juli tba Someone pretentious said so.

7. Juli tba Soumen.

8. Juli tba They have the same flavor.

9. Juli tba 180 degrees.

11. Juli tba Luciferin.

12. Juli tba Ishikawa Goemon.

Abschlussprüfungen I vom 13. Juli bis zum 16. Juli

13. Juli - Japanese und History •tba

•tba

•tba

•tba •Noveau riche.

•Gentleman-thief.

•Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

•He was boiled alive.

14. Juli - Biology und Social Studies •tba

•tba •It’s not related to crabs.

•Television.

15. Juli - Math und English •tba

•tba

•tba •B4-sized paper.

•Together.

•Senses.

3. September tba Nothing.

6. September tba Chronostasis.

14. September tba The 19th century.

17. September tba A cat.

21. September tba Czechoslovakia.

24. September tba It shows up well on TV.

28. September •tba

•tba

•tba •Phantom.

•Vibration.

•Syndrome.

29. September tba Fishermen of the Nagaragawa.

3. Oktober tba Three watermelons in the sun.

6. Oktober tba A guillotine.

11. Oktober tba A.

Zwischenprüfungen II vom 17. Oktober bis zum 20. Oktober

17. Oktober - History •tba

•tba

•tba •Name of the one who proposed it.

•A doctor.

•It could execute people quickly.

18. Oktober - Math und Japanese •tba

•tba •It has thirty-two faces.

•Slave labor.

19. Oktober - English und Social Studies •tba

•tba •Phantom Vibration Syndrome.

•The Imperial Household Agency.

22. Oktober tba Five.

24. Oktober tba It’s meaningless.

2. November tba Thieves’ Cant.

4. November tba The Holy Grail.

8. November tba Zero.

10. November tba An eye.

12. November tba It’s heavily processed.

15. November tba They put makeup on him.

17. November tba B.

18. November tba The summit of Mt. Fuji.

Abschlussprüfungen II vom 20. Dezember bis zum 23. Dezember

20. Dezember - Math und Biology •tba

•tba

•tba

•tba •D.

•Not their real voice.

•They speak the same.

•Supplement the voice.

21. Dezember - English und Japanese •tba

•tba •Hearts.

•It includes a number.