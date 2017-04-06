Persona 5 - Gelöst! Alle Tests und Unterrichtsfragen mit Antworten
Persona 5 ermöglicht es euch, wieder die Schulbank zu drücken. Yeah! Egal ob nach der Arbeit oder nach der Schule, ihr könnt in eurer Freizeit weiterhin das angenehme Klima eines Klassenraums genießen. Doch dann der Schock: Hier gibt es Tests und Prüfungen und das alles reicht noch nicht… Im Unterricht muss man auch noch mündliche Fragen beantworten. Aber keine Sorge. Da helfen wir euch natürlich gerne.Persona 5 - Gameplay: Die ersten 30 Minuten3 weitere Videos
Unterschätzt diese Aufgabe nicht, denn wenn ihr bei Persona 5 die Unterrichtsfragen richtig beantwortet und bei den Prüfungen und Tests ordentlich abräumt, werdet ihr den ersten Platz bei den Abschlussprüfungen belegen. Das wiederum bringt euch eine Trophäe ein. Die Unterrichtsfragen bereiten euch gut auf die Prüfungen vor und wenn ihr sie richtig beantwortet, werdet ihr von euren Mitschülern bewundert werden. Die Antworten auf die Fragen und Lösungen für die Tests könnt ihr den Tabellen unten entnehmen. Weiter unten geben wir euch noch gerne Hinweise, wie ihr euch selbst gut auf den Unterricht und die Tests vorbereiten könnt.
Alle richtigen Antworten: Fragen und Prüfungen
Die Tabellen zeigen euch lediglich die richtigen Antworten und nicht die komplette Auswahl. Bei den Tests handelt es sich nämlich um Multiple-Choice-Antworten. Dennoch sind die Fragen teilweise wirklich schwer und ihr werdet Hilfe brauchen, um sie zu beantworten. Wie wir bereits in unseren Tipps gezeigt haben, könnt ihr der Diebesgilde beitreten und euch zumindest bei den Unterrichtsfragen von anderen Spielern helfen lassen. Wollt ihr die richtigen Lösungen für die Tests und Prüfungen, müsst ihr schon selbst nachdenken oder einen Blick in unsere Tabellen werfen.
|Datum/Prüfung/Test
|Fragen
|Antworten und Lösungen
|12. April
|A soul is composed of appetite, spirit, and what else?
|Logic.
|19. April
|Is the line extending from A connected to B or C? Which is it?
|C.
|23. April
|What event did Emperor Nero add to the Olympics so that he could participate?
|Singing.
|25. April
|•tba
•tba
|•Knowing your actions are wrong.
•Conviction that you’re right.
|27. April
|How many colors does it take to paint every region without any two adjacent ones being the same color?
|Four.
|30. April
|•First off, the wunder part probably means…
•Next, the kind part. That’s probably…
•So a wunderkind would be…
|•Wonder.
•Child.
•A prodigy.
|07. Mai
|What do people generally call a woman who has a charm that sometimes leads men to their doom?
|Femme fatale.
|10. Mai
|Who do you think is the origin of the term ‘magistrate’s patronage’?
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune.
|Zwischenprüfungen I vom 11. Mai bis zum 14. Mai
|11. Mai - Biology
|•Although the line connects A to C it looks like it leads to B instead. What is this phenomenon called?
•If how they’re seeing it is different, it probably has to do with this kind of information…
•What takes the visual information from your eyes and processes it is the, uh…
•The brain processes visual information. So the reason why people see things differently is…
|•An optical illusion.
•Visual information.
•Brain.
•They have different cognitions.
|12. Mai - History und English
|•Which of the following expressions came from the name of the position that Minamoto no Yoshitsune held?
•What is the origin of the English word ‘talent’?
|•Magistrate’s patronage.
•The name of a sum of currency.
|13. Mai - Social Studies und Math
|•What did the Greek philosopher Socrates say that evil is born from?
•What’s the least number of colors needed to paint Japan so no two adjacent areas are the same color?
|•Ignorance.
•Four.
|16. Mai
|Do you know who created the piece which sold for the highest price back in the 20th century?
|Van Gogh.
|21. Mai
|What is the name of this ratio that japanese architects and artists have liked using?
|The silver ratio.
|23. Mai
|Well, your number’s up. The root words of synesthesia are ‘syn’ and ‘aisthesis’. What do they mean?
|Together and senses.
|26. Mai
|tba
|Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar.
|30. Mai
|tba
|William Kidd.
|4. Juni
|tba
|They were brightly colored.
|7. Juni
|tba
|Hermit Crab.
|8. Juni
|tba
|Dreams.
|11. Juni
|tba
|Three Olympic-sized pools.
|13. Juni
|tba
|The government.
|15. Juni
|tba
|It’ll change color.
|23. Juni
|tba
|Pope Johan.
|27. Juni
|tba
|Heavy rain.
|29. Juni
|tba
|Gold.
|1. Juli
|tba
|Baozi.
|4. Juli
|tba
|Someone pretentious said so.
|7. Juli
|tba
|Soumen.
|8. Juli
|tba
|They have the same flavor.
|9. Juli
|tba
|180 degrees.
|11. Juli
|tba
|Luciferin.
|12. Juli
|tba
|Ishikawa Goemon.
|Abschlussprüfungen I vom 13. Juli bis zum 16. Juli
|13. Juli - Japanese und History
|•tba
•tba
•tba
•tba
|•Noveau riche.
•Gentleman-thief.
•Toyotomi Hideyoshi.
•He was boiled alive.
|14. Juli - Biology und Social Studies
|•tba
•tba
|•It’s not related to crabs.
•Television.
|15. Juli - Math und English
|•tba
•tba
•tba
|•B4-sized paper.
•Together.
•Senses.
|3. September
|tba
|Nothing.
|6. September
|tba
|Chronostasis.
|14. September
|tba
|The 19th century.
|17. September
|tba
|A cat.
|21. September
|tba
|Czechoslovakia.
|24. September
|tba
|It shows up well on TV.
|28. September
|•tba
•tba
•tba
|•Phantom.
•Vibration.
•Syndrome.
|29. September
|tba
|Fishermen of the Nagaragawa.
|3. Oktober
|tba
|Three watermelons in the sun.
|6. Oktober
|tba
|A guillotine.
|11. Oktober
|tba
|A.
|Zwischenprüfungen II vom 17. Oktober bis zum 20. Oktober
|17. Oktober - History
|•tba
•tba
•tba
|•Name of the one who proposed it.
•A doctor.
•It could execute people quickly.
|18. Oktober - Math und Japanese
|•tba
•tba
|•It has thirty-two faces.
•Slave labor.
|19. Oktober - English und Social Studies
|•tba
•tba
|•Phantom Vibration Syndrome.
•The Imperial Household Agency.
|22. Oktober
|tba
|Five.
|24. Oktober
|tba
|It’s meaningless.
|2. November
|tba
|Thieves’ Cant.
|4. November
|tba
|The Holy Grail.
|8. November
|tba
|Zero.
|10. November
|tba
|An eye.
|12. November
|tba
|It’s heavily processed.
|15. November
|tba
|They put makeup on him.
|17. November
|tba
|B.
|18. November
|tba
|The summit of Mt. Fuji.
|Abschlussprüfungen II vom 20. Dezember bis zum 23. Dezember
|20. Dezember - Math und Biology
|•tba
•tba
•tba
•tba
|•D.
•Not their real voice.
•They speak the same.
•Supplement the voice.
|21. Dezember - English und Japanese
|•tba
•tba
|•Hearts.
•It includes a number.
|22. Dezember - Social Studies und History
|•tba
•tba
|•Japan.
•Dreadnought.
Demnächst werden wir hier einige Hinweise zum Lernen ergänzen. Schaut also gerne nochmal vorbei, um mehr zu erfahren.