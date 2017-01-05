0 0

Am 1. März dieses Jahres werden im Rahmen der Game Developers Conference im Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco auch die Game Developers Choice Awards vergeben. Und das sind die Nominierungen.

Wer der Verleihung beiwohnen will, kann dies über Twitch tun.

Wieder einmal werden die Game Developers Choice Awards, die in Verbindung mit dem Independent Games Festival Award gekoppelt werden, von Double Fine Productions' Tim Schafer moderiert. Die meisten Nominierungen in diesem Jahr hat Playdeads Inside mit sechs Nominierungen, unter anderem in der Kategorie Spiel des Jahres, vor Blizzards Overwatch mit fünf. Naughty Dogs Uncharted 4: A Thief's End hat immerhin noch vier Nominierungen abgesahnt, darunter in der Kategorie Bester visueller Stil.

Die Nominierten

Bester Ton:

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)

Thumper (Drool)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games), Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Bestes Debüt:

Heart Machine (Hyper Light Drifter)

Campo Santo (Firewatch)

ConcernedApe (Stardew Valley)

Drool (Thumper)

Night School Studio (Oxenfree)

Honorable Mentions: SUPERHOT Team (SUPERHOT), Numinous Games (That Dragon, Cancer), Giant Squid Studios (Abzu), Ghost Town Games (Overcooked), iNK Stories (1979 Revolution: Black Friday)

Bestes Design:

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

The Witness (Thekla)

Inside (Playdead)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Honorable Mentions: Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts), Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic), Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)

Bestes Mobile- / Handheld-Spiel:

Super Mario Run (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Reigns (Nerial / Devolver Digital)

Pokémon Sun/Moon (Game Freak / The Pokémon Company)

Honorable Mentions:Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club), Severed (DrinkBox Studios), Deus Ex: Go (Square Enix Montreal / Square Enix), Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems and Nintendo SPD / Nintendo), Imbroglio (Michael Brough), Swap Sword (AP Thomson and Diego Garcia)

Innovationsaward:

The Witness (Thekla)

Inside (Playdead)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), SUPERHOT (SUPERHOT Team), Thumper (Drool), Quadrilateral Cowboy (Blendo Games)

Beste Erzählung:

The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Oxenfree (Night School Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Honorable Mentions: That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt), Kentucky Route Zero – Act IV (Cardboard Computer), Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)

Beste Technologie:

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honorable Mentions: Inside (Playdead), Pokemon Go (Niantic), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla)

Bester visueller Stil:

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Honorable Mentions: The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Abzu (Giant Squid Studios), Thumper (Drool), DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Bestes VR- / AR-Spiel:

Rez Infinite (Monstars / Enhance Games)

Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)

Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives (Owlchemy Labs)

Pokémon Go (Niantic)

Fantastic Contraption (Radial Games / Northway Games)

Honorable Mentions: Thumper (Drool), Superhypercube (Kokoromi / Polytron Corporation), Batman Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment), Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions), The Lab (Valve)

Spiel des Jahres:

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Inside (Playdead)

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Firewatch (Campo Santo / Panic)

Honorable Mentions: DOOM (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), The Witness (Thekla), Battlefield 1 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), The Last Guardian (JAPAN Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Titanfall 2 (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Was sind eure Favoriten?