Auch in diesem Jahr werden wieder die Game Awards vergeben. Und dies sind die Nominierten.

Am 1. Dezember finden in Los Angeles zum nunmehr dritten Mal die Game Awards statt. Moderator und Produzent Geoff Keighley wird sicher wieder eine unterhaltsame wie stargespickte Show bieten. Spannend ist bereits die Liste der Nominierten. Die meisten Nominierungen kassiert Naughty Dogs Uncharted 4: A Thief's End mit satten acht. Danach folgen Overwatch, Firewatch und Inside mit jeweils fünf Nominierungen. Weit abgeschlagen ist From Softwares Dark Souls 3 mit gerade einmal einer Nominierung. Neu dabei ist die Kategorie VR-Spiel.

Die Nominierten

Spiel des Jahres:

Doom (id Software/Bethesda)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn/Electronic Arts)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beste Game Direction:

Blizzard (Overwatch)

Dice (Battlefield 1)

id Software (Doom)

Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)

Respawn (Titanfall 2)

Beste Geschichte:

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Inside (Playdead)

Mafia III (Hangar 13/2K)

Oxenfree (Night School Studio)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Beste Art Direction:

Abzu (Giant Squid/505)

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Inside (Playdead)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Beste Musik / Sound-Design:

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Doom (id/Bethesda)

Inside (Playdead)

Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

Thumper (Drool)

Beste Darbietung:

Alex Hernandez als Lincoln Clay in Mafia III

Cissy Jones als Delilah in Firewatch

Emily Rose als Elena in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Nolan North als Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Rich Summer als Henry in Firewatch

Troy Baker als Sam Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Games for Impact:

1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)

Block'hood (Plethora Project/Devolver Digital)

Orwell (Osmotic Studios/Surprise Attack)

Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)

That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Bestes Independent-Spiel:

Firewatch (Campo Santo)

Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)

Inside (Playdead)

Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe/Chucklefish Games)

The Witness (Thelka, Inc.)

Bestes Mobile- / Handheld-Spiel:

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Severed (DrinkBox Studios)

Bestes VR-Spiel:

Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios/WBIE)

EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)

Thumper (Drool)

Bestes Actionspiel:

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)

Bestes Action-Adventure:

Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Hitman (IO Interactive/Square-Enix)

Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)

Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Bestes Rollenspiel:

Dark Souls 3 (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal/Square-Enix)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)

World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard)

Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Bestes Beat 'em' Up:

Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft Studios)

King of Fighters XIV (SNK/Atlus USA)

Pokken Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

Bestes Strategiespiel:

Civilization VI (Firaxis Games/2K)

Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio/Versus Evil)

Total War: Warhammer (Creative Assembly/Sega)

XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games/2K)

Bestes Familienspiel:

Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion/WBIE)

Pokemon Go (Niantic)

Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Skylanders: Imaginators (Toy for Bob/Activision)

Bestes Sport- / Rennspiel:

FIFA 17 (EA Canada/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft Studios)

MLB The Show 16 (SCE San Diego Studio/SIE)

NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions/Konami)

Bester Multiplayer:

Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)

Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)

Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team 17)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Meist erwartetes Spiel:

God of War (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mass Effect: Andromeda (Bioware/EA)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Trending Gamer:

AngryJoeShow

Boogie2988

Danny O'Dwyer

JackSepticEye

Lirik

Beste Fan-Kreation:

Project A2MR

Pokemon Uranium

Brutal Doom 64

Enderal: The Shards of Order

Bester E-Sports-Spieler:

Faker -- Lee Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Coldzera -- Marcelo David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

ByuN -- Hyun Woo (Starcraft 2)

Infiltrator -- Lee Seeon-woo (Team Razer, Street Fighter V)

Hungrybox -- Juan Debiedma (Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.)

Bestes E-Sports-Team:

SK Telecom T1 (League of Legends)

Wings Gaming (DOTA2)

SK Gaming

ROX Tigers (League of Legends)

Cloud 9

Bestes E-Sports-Spiel:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Street Fighter V (Capcom)

Welche sind eure Favoriten?