Game Awards 2017 - Das sind die Nominierungen für die diesjährigen Game Awards
Die Game Awards stehen wieder an! Und hier erfahrt ihr, welche Spiele und welche Persönlichkeiten nominiert sind.
Das Jahr neigt sich dem Ende zu. Und das bedeutet Award-Season! Und eine der wichtigsten Verleihungen in Sachen Gaming sind die Game Awards, die dieses Jahr zum vierten Mal stattfinden. Organisator und Moderator Geoff Keighley wird wieder einmal live aus dem Microsoft-Theater in Los Angeles am 7. Dezember 2017 (8. Dezember, 3 Uhr morgens für Deutschland) in alle Welt streamen. Gemeinsam mit 52 Experten hat Keighley im Vorfeld die Kandidaten für die diesjährigen Awards ausgewählt. In der Jury befinden sich Persönlichkeiten wie Hideo Kojima und Vince Zampella.
Die Gewinner der Kategorien "Bester E-Sports-Spieler", "Bestes E-Sports-Team" und "Meist erwartetes Spiel" können wie immer im Vorfeld von euch mitbestimmt werden. Nintendo kann sich dieses Jahr mit gleich zwei Spielen, die jeweils in sechs Kategorien nominiert sind, die größten Hoffnungen machen: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Super Mario Odyssey. Ebenfalls jeweils vier Mal nominiert sind Destiny 2 und Horizon Zero Dawn.
Zu den neuen Kategorien gehören uter anderem "Bestes Independent-Debüt" sowie "Bestes nachhaltiges Spiel" - Spiele, die in diesem Jahr oder im Laufe der letzten Jahre entscheidend weiterentwickelt wurden.
Die Nominierten
Spiel des Jahres:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Bluehole)
Beste Game Direction:
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Softworks)
- Resident Evil 7 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Beste Geschichte:
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive)
- NieR: Automata (SquareEnix)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Softworks)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Beste Art Direction:
- Destiny 2 (Activision)
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Beste Musik:
- Destiny 2 (Activision)
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- NieR: Automata (SquareEnix)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
Bestes Audio-Design:
- Destiny 2 (Activision)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Resident Evil 7 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Beste Darbietung:
- Melina Juergens als Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Laura Bailey als Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Claudia Black als Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Brian Bloom als B.J. Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Ashly Burch als Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn
Games for Impact:
- Please Knock on my Door (Levall Games AB)
- Night in the Woods (Finji)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm (SquareEnix)
- Bury Me, My Love (Plug In Digital)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Bestes nachhaltige Spiel:
- Warframe (Digital Extremes)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
- Destiny 2 (Activision)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Bluehole)
Bestes Independent-Spiel:
- Pyre (Supergiant Games)
- Night in the Woods (Finji)
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Bestes Independent-Debüt:
- Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)
- Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild)
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
- Golf Story (Sidebar Games)
Bestes chinesisches Spiel:
- Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
- jx3 HD (Kingsoft JX Online)
- Gumballs (-)
- ICEY (X.D. Network Inc.)
- King of Glory (Tencent Games)
Bestes Mobile-Spiel:
- Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
- Old Man's Journey (Broken Rules)
- Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
- Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh)
- Fire Emblem Heroes (Nintendo)
Bestes Handheld-Spiel:
- Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom)
- Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo)
- Ever Oasis (Nintendo)
- Fire Emblem Echoes (Nintendo)
Bestes VR-/AR-Spiel:
- Superhot VR (Superhot Team)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Ubisoft)
- Lone Echo / Echo Arena (Oculus Studios)
- Farpoint (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 7 (Capcom)
Bestes Actionspiel:
- Prey (Bethesda Softworks)
- Nioh (Tecmo Koei)
- Destiny 2 (Activision)
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Softworks)
Bestes Action-Adventure:
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Bestes Rollenspiel:
- South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe (Ubisoft)
- Final Fantasy XV (SquareEnix)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios)
- NieR: Automata (SquareEnix)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
Bestes Beat 'em' Up:
- Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Nidhogg 2 (Messhof)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite (Capcom)
- Injustice 2 (WB Games)
- ARMS (Nintendo)
Bestes Strategiespiel:
- Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
- Halo Wars 2 (Microsoft Studios)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 (SEGA)
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (2K Games)
Bestes Familienspiel:
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)
- Sonic Mania (SEGA)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Bestes Sport- / Rennspiel:
- Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Microsoft Studios)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- NBA 2K18 (2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)
Bester Multiplayer:
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Call of Duty: WWII (Activision)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo)
- Destiny 2 (Activision)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Bluehole)
Meist erwartetes Spiel:
- The Last of Us 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter World (Capcom)
- God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Trending Gamer:
- Steven Spohn
- Mike Grzesiek
- Guy Beahm
- Clint Lexa
- Andrea Rene
Bestes Studenten-Spiel:
- Meaning
- Level Squared
- Impulsion
- Falling Sky
- Hollowed
- From Light
Bestes E-Sports-Spiel:
- Rocket League (Psyonix)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Dota 2 (Valve Corporation)
- Counter Strike: Global-Offensive (Valve Corporation)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Bester E-Sports-Spieler:
- Faker -- Lee Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Coldzera -- Marcelo David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- KuroKy -- Kuro Salhei Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)
- Ryujehong -- Je-hong Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)
- NiKo -- Nikola Kovac (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Bestes E-Sports-Team:
- Team Liquid (League of Legends)
- SK Telecom 1
- Lunatic-Hai
- FaZe Clan
- Cloud 9
Welche sind eure Favoriten?
Persona 5, RiME, Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda BotW, Nier: Automata, Horizon Zero Dawn, Hellblade, Cuphead, Yakuza Zero, Wolfenstein 2, What Remains of Edison Finch, Destiny 2, PUBG, Gwent, Sonic Mania, Life is Strange: Before the Storm 2, DiRT 4, Divinity 2, Prey... Joa, echt beschissenes Spielejahr. Also, wenn man keine guten Spiele mag.
Dahinter kommt dann Hellblade. Erhält von mir einen Platz "abzug", weil es nur als Downloadtitel erschienen ist. Das fand ich etwas schwach.
Für mich als Multi Konsolen Zocker war dieses Jahr Nintendo sehr stark.
Welcome Back Big N
Dich kann nicht verstehen das elex nicht nominiert ist als Rollenspiel. Nicht das ich der Meinung bin das es überragendes Spiel ist, aber es ist gutes Rollenspiel und hat eigentlich ein Nominierung verdient. Vor allem weil mir 2017 nicht viele Rollenspiele einfallen.