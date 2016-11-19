Golden Joystick Awards - Das sind die Gewinner der Verleihung
Die diesjährige Award-Saison wurde einmal mehr von den Golden Joystick Awards eröffnet.
In London wurden die nunmehr 34. Golden Joystick Awards verliehen. Die Verleihung, die "vom Volk" vergeben wird, fand im indigO2 statt und wurde durch Comedian James Veitch moderiert.
Abräumer des Abends war Blizzards Overwatch mit insgesamt fünf Auszeichnungen, gefolgt von The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine mit zwei Auszeichnungen. Spiel des Jahres wurde From Softwares Dark Souls 3.
Die Gewinner und Nominierten
Bestes Original-Game:
- Overwatch
- Abzu
- Firewatch
- Furi
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Inside
- No Man’s Sky
- Quantum Break
- Soma
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- The Witness
Bestes Storytelling:
- The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
- Firewatch
- Oxenfree
- Quantum Break
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Soma
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Zero Time Dilemma
Bestes Visual-Design:
- The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
- Abzu
- Battleborn
- Brutal
- Dark Souls 3
- Doom
- Firewatch
- Furi
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Inside
- Mirrors Edge Catalyst
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Soma
- Superhot
- The Witness
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Bestes Audio:
- Fallout 4
- Amplitude
- Doom
- Hyper Light Drifter
- I Am Setsuna
- Inside
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Thumper
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel:
- Overwatch
- Broforce
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- Dark Souls 3
- FIFA 17
- Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- PES 2017
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Street Fighter 5
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- World of Warships
- Worms W.M.D
Bestes Indie-Spiel:
- Firewatch
- Banner Saga 2
- Furi
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Inside
- No Man’s Sky
- Oxenfree
- Pony Island
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- Superhot
- The Witness
- Undertale
Bester Spielemoment:
- Play of the Game in Overwatch
- Das höchste Gebäude besteigen in Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Den Millennium-Falken fliegen in Star Wars Battlefront
- Zurückkehren nach Anor Londo in Dark Souls 3
- Die Ankunft der Brotherhood Of Steel in Fallout 4
- Die Autoverfolgungsjagd in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Das Ende von Inside
- Unlocken des BFG 9000 in Doom
- Das Geheimnis von Psalm 46 enziffern in The Witness
Meist erwartete Spiel:
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3
- Days Gone
- God of War
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Resident Evil 7
- Scalebound
- Sea of Thieves
- Shenmue 3
- Spider-Man
- Star Citizen
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Spiel des Jahres:
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Doom
- Fallout 4
- Halo 5
- Hitman
- Inside
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- PES 2017
- Pokemon Go
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- The Witness
- Total War: Warhammer
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- XCOM 2
Playstation-Spiel des Jahres:
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Abzu
- Amplitude
- Firewatch
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- I Am Setsuna
- No Man’s Sky
- Ratchet & Clank
- Salt And Sanctuary
- Severed
- Street Fighter 5
- The Last Guardian
- The Witness
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Yakuza 5
Nintendo-Spiel des Jahres:
- The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Kirby: Planet Robobot
- The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
- Monster Hunter Generations
- Pokken Tournament
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
- Yo-kai Watch
PC-Spiel des Jahres:
- Overwatch
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6
- Doom
- Master of Orion: Conquer The Stars
- Stardew Valley
- Stellaris
- Total War: Warhammer
- Undertale
- World of Warships
- XCOM 2
Kompetitives Spiel des Jahres:
- Overwatch
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- FIFA 17
- Hearthstone: Heroes Of Warcraft
- Heroes of the Storm
- Killer Instinct Season 3
- League of Legends
- Smite
- Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void
- Street Fighter 5
