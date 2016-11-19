0 0

Die diesjährige Award-Saison wurde einmal mehr von den Golden Joystick Awards eröffnet.

In London wurden die nunmehr 34. Golden Joystick Awards verliehen. Die Verleihung, die "vom Volk" vergeben wird, fand im indigO2 statt und wurde durch Comedian James Veitch moderiert.

Abräumer des Abends war Blizzards Overwatch mit insgesamt fünf Auszeichnungen, gefolgt von The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine mit zwei Auszeichnungen. Spiel des Jahres wurde From Softwares Dark Souls 3.

Die Gewinner und Nominierten

Bestes Original-Game:

Overwatch

Abzu

Firewatch

Furi

Hyper Light Drifter

Inside

No Man’s Sky

Quantum Break

Soma

Tom Clancy’s The Division

The Witness

Bestes Storytelling:

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Firewatch

Oxenfree

Quantum Break

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Soma

Tales from the Borderlands

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Zero Time Dilemma

Bestes Visual-Design:

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Abzu

Battleborn

Brutal

Dark Souls 3

Doom

Firewatch

Furi

Hyper Light Drifter

Inside

Mirrors Edge Catalyst

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Soma

Superhot

The Witness

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Bestes Audio:

Fallout 4

Amplitude

Doom

Hyper Light Drifter

I Am Setsuna

Inside

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Star Wars Battlefront

Thumper

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Bestes Multiplayer-Spiel:

Overwatch

Broforce

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

Dark Souls 3

FIFA 17

Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns

Halo 5: Guardians

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

PES 2017

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Star Wars Battlefront

Street Fighter 5

Tom Clancy’s The Division

World of Warships

Worms W.M.D

Bestes Indie-Spiel:

Firewatch

Banner Saga 2

Furi

Hyper Light Drifter

Inside

No Man’s Sky

Oxenfree

Pony Island

Starbound

Stardew Valley

Superhot

The Witness

Undertale

Bester Spielemoment:

Play of the Game in Overwatch

Das höchste Gebäude besteigen in Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Den Millennium-Falken fliegen in Star Wars Battlefront

Zurückkehren nach Anor Londo in Dark Souls 3

Die Ankunft der Brotherhood Of Steel in Fallout 4

Die Autoverfolgungsjagd in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Das Ende von Inside

Unlocken des BFG 9000 in Doom

Das Geheimnis von Psalm 46 enziffern in The Witness

Meist erwartete Spiel:

Mass Effect Andromeda

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3

Days Gone

God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn

Resident Evil 7

Scalebound

Sea of Thieves

Shenmue 3

Spider-Man

Star Citizen

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Spiel des Jahres:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Doom

Fallout 4

Halo 5

Hitman

Inside

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

PES 2017

Pokemon Go

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Witness

Total War: Warhammer

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

XCOM 2

Playstation-Spiel des Jahres:

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Abzu

Amplitude

Firewatch

Gravity Rush Remastered

I Am Setsuna

No Man’s Sky

Ratchet & Clank

Salt And Sanctuary

Severed

Street Fighter 5

The Last Guardian

The Witness

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Yakuza 5

Nintendo-Spiel des Jahres:

The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

Fire Emblem Fates

Kirby: Planet Robobot

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes

Monster Hunter Generations

Pokken Tournament

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE

Xenoblade Chronicles X

Yo-kai Watch

PC-Spiel des Jahres:

Overwatch

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6

Doom

Master of Orion: Conquer The Stars

Stardew Valley

Stellaris

Total War: Warhammer

Undertale

World of Warships

XCOM 2

Kompetitives Spiel des Jahres:

Overwatch

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

FIFA 17

Hearthstone: Heroes Of Warcraft

Heroes of the Storm

Killer Instinct Season 3

League of Legends

Smite

Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void

Street Fighter 5

War euer Favorit dabei?