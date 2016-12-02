Game Awards - Alle Gewinner der Game Awards 2016
Das waren sie also, die Game Awards 2016, die dieses Jahr im Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles abgehalten wurden. Neben den eigentlichen Awards gab es selbstverständlich wie jedes Jahr einige Weltpremieren und massig Trailer sowie musikalische Live-Auftritte zu sehen.
Doch bevor die Show losging, erhielt Star-Designer Hideo Kojima seinen überfälligen Game Award für Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.
Und bei den Gewinnern gab es wirklich alles: Von den üblichen Verdächtigen über Überraschungen bis hin zu emotionalen Momenten (That Dragon Cancers Entwickler Ryan Green) war alles vertreten. Abräumer des Abends war Blizzard Entertainment mit ihrem Titel Overwatch, der in drei Kategorien, darunter Spiel des Jahres gewonnen hat. Naughty Dogs Uncharted 4: A Thief's End konnte zwei Awards abräumen, darunter für die Beste Darbietung für Nolan North. Ebenfalls zwei Awards nahmen Pokémon Go und Inside mit nach Hause.
Die Gewinner des Abends
Die Gewinner sind jeweils dick markiert.
Spiel des Jahres:
- Doom (id Software/Bethesda)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn/Electronic Arts)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Beste Game Direction:
- Blizzard (Overwatch)
- Dice (Battlefield 1)
- id Software (Doom)
- Naughty Dog (Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)
- Respawn (Titanfall 2)
Beste Geschichte:
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Mafia III (Hangar 13/2K)
- Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Beste Art Direction:
- Abzu (Giant Squid/505)
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Beste Musik / Sound-Design:
- Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)
- Doom (id/Bethesda)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Beste Darbietung:
- Alex Hernandez als Lincoln Clay in Mafia III
- Cissy Jones als Delilah in Firewatch
- Emily Rose als Elena in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Nolan North als Nathan Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Rich Summer als Henry in Firewatch
- Troy Baker als Sam Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Games for Impact:
- 1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)
- Block'hood (Plethora Project/Devolver Digital)
- Orwell (Osmotic Studios/Surprise Attack)
- Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
- That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)
Bestes Independent-Spiel:
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe/Chucklefish Games)
- The Witness (Thelka, Inc.)
Bestes Mobile- / Handheld-Spiel:
- Clash Royale (Supercell)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Severed (DrinkBox Studios)
Bestes VR-Spiel:
- Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios/WBIE)
- EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Bestes Actionspiel:
- Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)
- Doom (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)
Bestes Action-Adventure:
- Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
- Hitman (IO Interactive/Square-Enix)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Bestes Rollenspiel:
- Dark Souls 3 (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal/Square-Enix)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)
- World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard)
- Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Bestes Beat 'em' Up:
- Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios/Microsoft Studios)
- King of Fighters XIV (SNK/Atlus USA)
- Pokken Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Bestes Strategiespiel:
- Civilization VI (Firaxis Games/2K)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
- The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio/Versus Evil)
- Total War: Warhammer (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games/2K)
Bestes Familienspiel:
- Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion/WBIE)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Skylanders: Imaginators (Toy for Bob/Activision)
Bestes Sport- / Rennspiel:
- FIFA 17 (EA Canada/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games/Microsoft Studios)
- MLB The Show 16 (SCE San Diego Studio/SIE)
- NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions/Konami)
Bester Multiplayer:
- Battlefield 1 (DICE/EA)
- Gears of War 4 (The Coalition/Microsoft Studios)
- Overcooked (Ghost Town Games/Team 17)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn/EA)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Meist erwartetes Spiel:
- God of War (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (Bioware/EA)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Trending Gamer:
- AngryJoeShow
- Boogie2988
- Danny O'Dwyer
- JackSepticEye
- Lirik
Beste Fan-Kreation:
- Project A2MR - gestrichen
- Pokemon Uranium - gestrichen
- Brutal Doom 64
- Enderal: The Shards of Order
Bester E-Sports-Spieler:
- Faker -- Lee Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Coldzera -- Marcelo David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- ByuN -- Hyun Woo (Starcraft 2)
- Infiltrator -- Lee Seeon-woo (Team Razer, Street Fighter V)
- Hungrybox -- Juan Debiedma (Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.)
Bestes E-Sports-Team:
- SK Telecom T1 (League of Legends)
- Wings Gaming (DOTA2)
- SK Gaming
- ROX Tigers (League of Legends)
- Cloud 9
Bestes E-Sports-Spiel:
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Weitere Awards: Industry Icon Award (Hideo Kojima)
Wie sieht es aus? Haben eure Favoriten gewonnen?
